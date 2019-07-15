Julius J. Wesszo Sr.



Sept. 27, 1931 - July 12, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Julius J. Wesszo, Sr., 87, passed away at 3:20pm Friday, July 12, 2019 in his residence.



Julius was born on September 27, 1931 in South Bend to Louis and Theresa (Toth) Wesszo. He retired from AM General in 1990 after 25 years of service. Julius was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran and a member of the VFW 9820 and American Legion 777. He enjoyed working on cars and the outdoors, but nothing made him happier than being a grandpa and spending time with his grandkids. On June 18, 1955 he married the former Helen M. Borkowski. She died on July 9, 2004. Julius was also preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Schmidt, a son, Julius “Bud” Wesszo, Jr.; and 2 brothers, Joseph Wesszo and Louis Wesszo.



Surviving are a daughter, Deborah Wesszo; 2 grandchildren, Jenny (Nathan) Thompson and Krista (Bobby) Martin; and 2 great-grandchildren, Tyler and Gavin.



Viewing will take place from 4-8pm Tuesday, July 16 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the .