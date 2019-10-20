|
Julius M. Psalidas
Dec. 22, 1930 - Oct. 16, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Julius M. Psalidas, 88, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in his home. Julius was born on December 22, 1930 in South Bend to Miltiades Z. and Paraskevi (Batalis) Psalidas, and was a lifelong resident. He retired in 1996 from the former Gunite Corporation in Elkhart, Indiana. He had also been employed with American Air Filter and Wheelabrater-Frye. On January 19, 1958 in St. Helen & Constantine Greek Orthodox Church, Gary, Indiana, he married Vassiliki “Betsy” Loezos, who preceded him in death on January 1, 2019. Julius was also preceded in death by his four sisters, Helen Neos, Mary Christos, Gloria Kallimani, and Stella Mosko. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Michele Psalidas of South Bend, Indiana; and two grandchildren, Alan and Brycelyn Psalidas of South Bend, Indiana. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, where members of the United States Air Force will conduct Military Services. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, where a Trisagion Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Julius served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He loved his wife and his whiskey. Julius and his wife Betsy loved to travel, take walks on the beach, and just being together. “May his memory be eternal”. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Legion Post #357. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019