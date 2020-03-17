|
June A. Tomolak
March 27, 1933 - March 13, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - June A. Tomolak, 86, passed away at 1:30am Friday, March 13, 2020 in the Elkhart Hospice House.
June was born on March 27, 1933 in South Bend to Michael and Agnes (Nyerges) Tomolak. She was employed by Studebaker and the University of Notre Dame. June enjoyed her luncheons with her friends and family.
Surviving are her cousins, Nora (Les) Baker, Endre (Lee Blonder) Nyerges, Randy Rankin, and John (Stacy) Nyerges.
Private services will be held with burial to follow in Highland Cemetery. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 510 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 17, 2020