Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
Resources
More Obituaries for June Tomolak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June A. Tomolak


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June A. Tomolak Obituary
June A. Tomolak

March 27, 1933 - March 13, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - June A. Tomolak, 86, passed away at 1:30am Friday, March 13, 2020 in the Elkhart Hospice House.

June was born on March 27, 1933 in South Bend to Michael and Agnes (Nyerges) Tomolak. She was employed by Studebaker and the University of Notre Dame. June enjoyed her luncheons with her friends and family.

Surviving are her cousins, Nora (Les) Baker, Endre (Lee Blonder) Nyerges, Randy Rankin, and John (Stacy) Nyerges.

Private services will be held with burial to follow in Highland Cemetery. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 510 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Zahoran Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -