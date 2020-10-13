1/1
June B. Forsythe
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June B. Forsythe

Aug. 16, 1919 - Oct. 10, 2020

BREMEN, IN - June B. Forsythe, age 101, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Southfield Village, South Bend, IN. She was born August 16, 1919 in Helena, Montana to Leroy and Emma (Nichols) Balsley.

Mrs. Forsythe moved with her family to Indiana at the age of seven. She was a graduate of Lapaz High School and South Bend School of Business. On May 10, 1942, she married Frank Forsythe. He preceded her in death in 1986. After their marriage Frank and June moved to Bremen, where she worked at TV Time Popcorn.

June is survived by her children, Linda Crouch of Osceola, Stanley (Maryellen) Forsythe of Greensboro, NC, Cheryl (Royal) Klinger of Sturgis, MI, and Adelle (Bruce) Dickie of Bremen; and daughter-in-law, Marjorie Forsythe of Osceola. She was blessed with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. June was preceded in death by her husband; son, Vern Lee Forsythe; and two grandchildren.

Private family services will take place.

Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
950 N. Main St
Nappanee, IN 46550-1002
(574) 773-3173
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved