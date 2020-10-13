June B. Forsythe



Aug. 16, 1919 - Oct. 10, 2020



BREMEN, IN - June B. Forsythe, age 101, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Southfield Village, South Bend, IN. She was born August 16, 1919 in Helena, Montana to Leroy and Emma (Nichols) Balsley.



Mrs. Forsythe moved with her family to Indiana at the age of seven. She was a graduate of Lapaz High School and South Bend School of Business. On May 10, 1942, she married Frank Forsythe. He preceded her in death in 1986. After their marriage Frank and June moved to Bremen, where she worked at TV Time Popcorn.



June is survived by her children, Linda Crouch of Osceola, Stanley (Maryellen) Forsythe of Greensboro, NC, Cheryl (Royal) Klinger of Sturgis, MI, and Adelle (Bruce) Dickie of Bremen; and daughter-in-law, Marjorie Forsythe of Osceola. She was blessed with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. June was preceded in death by her husband; son, Vern Lee Forsythe; and two grandchildren.



Private family services will take place.



Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store