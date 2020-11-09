1/1
June Callahan
1931 - 2020
June Callahan

June 4, 1931 - Nov. 7, 2020

ELKHART, IN - June Rosemary Callahan, 89, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Valley View Healthcare Center.

She was born June 4, 1931 in Bremen to George and Mabel (Rodlund) Hawkins.

A 1949 graduate of Madison Township High School, she married Jack Lee Callahan on October 1, 1950 at E.U.B. Church in St. Joseph County.

After high school June worked at St. Joe Valley Bank, Elkhart and later worked for H&R Block Tax Service, Mishawaka, before starting her own tax preparation company, AABLE Tax Service.

She is survived by her husband Jack of Goshen; their son, Brian Callahan of South Bend; granddaughters, Breige and Brooke Callahan; two brothers, William Hawkins and Robert (Nancy) Hawkins, both of Middlebury; and a sister-in-law, Eleanor Hawkins.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jolene Marchant.

Due to the current Covid pandemic, there will be no services or viewing.

Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is providing cremation service, burial will take place at a later time.

Memorial gifts may be directed to Coalbush United Methodist Church, 15977 Jackson Rd., Mishawaka, Indiana 46544.

Online condolences can be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 9, 2020.
