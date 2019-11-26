Home

Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
June 7, 1928 - Nov. 22, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - June D. Baize, 91, formerly of Mishawaka, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at The Hearth at Juday Creek in Granger. June was born in Dugger, IN on June 7, 1928 to Clarence & Cloe (Smith) Davis. June retired as co-owner, with her husband Winford, of Parkway Lanes in Mishawaka. She was a member of The Christian Center in South Bend and was an avid reader of her Bible. She enjoyed the time spent with family & friends, and caring for her cat, “Rachel”. June was preceded in death by her husband, Winford Baize; her son, Steven Baize; and her daughters, Judy Smith and Winnie Minor. Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Baize of Mishawaka and her grandchildren, Todd Young, Kris Smith and Michael (Heather) Castellon, all of Mishawaka, Gregg (Katie) Smith of Osceola, Sam Baize of Ligonier, Tonya Baize McGowan of Jacksonville, FL, and Angela Burkhardt of Kalamazoo MI. Funeral Services 2:00 Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., with calling one hour prior to services. Burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 26, 2019
