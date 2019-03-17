Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Shinall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Elaine Shinall


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
June Elaine Shinall Obituary
June Elaine Shinall

June 16, 1929 - March 14, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - June Elaine Shinall, 89, of Mishawaka, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at The Sanctuary at Holy Cross. She was born June 16, 1929 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Eldon and Lucinda (Fertick) Shafer.

On November 26, 1950 in South Bend, Indiana, June married Ernest Shinall, who preceded her in May of 1993.

June is survived by three daughters, Diana (Richard) Stein, Cathy (Mark) Wolf, and Laurie Shinall-Tanguma; two sons, Ernie Shiall and Thomas (Carol) Shinall, 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and one sister, Carol Benson. She is preceded by two brothers, Gene Shafer and William Shafer.

June was a former director for 4-H Girls at Hamilton School. She also was involved with the Campfire Girls and was a Den Mother for Boy Scouts. June enjoyed bowling and was part of two leagues, “The Golden Gang” and “The Survivors”.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, March 18 from 4-7 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend. A Memorial Service will be held immediately following the visitation at 7 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Vale officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Southlawn Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of June may be sent to The , 6500 Technology Dr., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
Download Now