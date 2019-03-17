June Elaine Shinall



June 16, 1929 - March 14, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - June Elaine Shinall, 89, of Mishawaka, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at The Sanctuary at Holy Cross. She was born June 16, 1929 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Eldon and Lucinda (Fertick) Shafer.



On November 26, 1950 in South Bend, Indiana, June married Ernest Shinall, who preceded her in May of 1993.



June is survived by three daughters, Diana (Richard) Stein, Cathy (Mark) Wolf, and Laurie Shinall-Tanguma; two sons, Ernie Shiall and Thomas (Carol) Shinall, 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and one sister, Carol Benson. She is preceded by two brothers, Gene Shafer and William Shafer.



June was a former director for 4-H Girls at Hamilton School. She also was involved with the Campfire Girls and was a Den Mother for Boy Scouts. June enjoyed bowling and was part of two leagues, “The Golden Gang” and “The Survivors”.



Friends may visit with the family on Monday, March 18 from 4-7 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend. A Memorial Service will be held immediately following the visitation at 7 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Vale officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Southlawn Cemetery.



Contributions in memory of June may be sent to The , 6500 Technology Dr., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019