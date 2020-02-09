|
June Lynette Foddrill
June 1, 1937 - Feb. 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - June Lynette (Hibbard, Witwer) Foddrill, born June 1, 1937 in Niles, Michigan, formerly a resident of Henry County, TN, South Bend, IN, and Niles, MI, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the age of 83 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Jack Foddrill. She is survived by her 4 children, Beth Ann Matar, Laura Marie Allen, John Lee Witwer, and David Scott Witwer, and her first husband, William Witwer, as well as 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was a loving mother and wife, a talented seamstress and watercolor artist, who taught her children to think for themselves and to love learning. Memorial donations in her name may be sent to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation (www.alzinfo.org), or Alzheimer's Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org).
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020