June M. Ketcham



August 17, 1926 - May 2, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - June M. Ketcham, 92, residing in South Bend, passed away at 2:05 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Southfield Village. She was born August 17, 1926 in Orillia, Ontario, Canada to the late John and Mary (Bell) Hannigan.



June was first married to Earl Bray, the father of her two sons. She then married Norm Waters, who was a gift that came into their lives at a difficult time. Lastly, at Bethel College at the Forest in South Bend, June married Howard Ketcham, who preceded her in death in 2007 after 32 years of marriage. Howard served his country in WWII and worked for the railroad for 44 years. June was also preceded by two sons, David Bray, who was a former petroleum engineer for Chevron Oil after attending Indiana University and the University of Texas at Austin to earn a petroleum engineering degree, and Stephen Bray, who became an actor after attending Bethel College and was a former member of the screen actors guild. Additionally, she was preceded in death by all eleven of her brothers and sisters. Although she was preceded in death by her immediate family members, June had many grand-nieces and nephews, as well as other relatives, still living in both Florida and Canada.



June graduated from high school in Canada and attended Emmanuel Bible College. She lived in Florida for a couple of years before moving to the South Bend area 30+ years ago. June was employed by the University of Notre Dame in the accounting department, which was a true highlight for her. She worked for the Dean in the College of Business as well as the Center for Pastoral Liturgy prior to retirement. For most of her life, June was involved in the choir and played the piano, as music was her joy. She also loved to help people and was very proud of her boys and their accomplishments and successes.



Funeral Services for June will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 in the Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend. Pastor Craig Clapper will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to services on Friday in the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of June may be donated to Gospel Center Church, 930 S. 30th Street, South Bend, IN 46615. Online condolences may be left for June's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 7, 2019