June Poland
Dec. 20, 1927 - April 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - June B. Poland, 92, of Dunkirk, New York, entered her eternal home on April 24, 2020. She was born December 20, 1927, in Turkey City, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Clem and Cora Best. She was preceded in death by both parents and her two brothers, Ivan and Edward Best. On August 12, 1950, she wed Charlie A. Poland, who preceded her as well.
She graduated from Fredonia State University with a bachelor's degree and master's in Music and Education. She had a beautiful voice that could be heard singing Ava Maria and engaging with young children as she fostered a love of music in many throughout the years. She dutifully served as a kindergarten teacher for 29 years in Angola, New York with the A.J. Schmidt School. She retired and traveled the United States with her husband Charlie and visited 47 different states in their travel trailer over a period of 10 years. After traveling they settled in South Bend, Indiana. The life and love they created never waivered as she stayed loyal and loving to Charlie until her final breath.
She is survived by her four children, Cindy Panici (Jim) in Michigan, Cheryl Beyrer (James) in Indiana, Chris Poland (Allison) in California, and Mark Poland in Florida. She is survived by 5 grandchildren, Erin Patrick (Shane), Jennifer Collins (Adam), Chris Panici (Ashley), Daniel Beyrer (Kelly), and Kaleigh Poland. She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren, Alora and Jameson Collins, Jacinda, Isabel, and James Patrick, Ryker and Miller Panici. The smile that would cross her face whenever she saw one of her grandchildren was pure happiness and earned her the moniker of G.G.
Grandma June was a member of the Saint Paul's Bell Choir while she was a resident in the independent living community and developed many loving relationships with dear friends. Her final days were spent in the care of Christian Care Hope Harbor Memory Unit in Muskegon, Michigan. Christian Care and Hospice of Michigan provided an attentive and loving atmosphere, and we are thankful for their care.
Grandma June wanted to leave us with a final message, and it was this:
Afterglow
by Helen Lowrie Marshall
I'd like the memory of me
to be a happy one,
I'd like to leave an
afterglow,
of smiles when life is done.
I'd like to leave an echo,
whispering softly down
the ways,
Of happy times and
laughing times,
and bright and sunny
days.
I'd like the tears of those
who grieve,
to dry before the sun.
Of happy memories that
leave,
When life is done.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care, Grand Rapids, 616-452-3006.
There will be a small celebration of life for the family later this summer at Bear Lake in Muskegon, MI. If you would like to make any type of donation in the memory of June Poland, she asked that any and all donations be made to Hospice of Michigan or Christian Care Hope Harbor Memory Unit to support the beautiful work they perform.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020