Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
June R. Walker


1937 - 2019
June R. Walker Obituary
June R. Walker

June 20, 1937 - August 14, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - June R. Walker, 82 years old, passed away on Wednesday morning, August 14, 2019 at her home. June was born on June 20, 1937 in Hartford, MI to the late Donald and Alice (Siebert) Rush. June was united in marriage to Richard C. Walker who survives.

June is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Brad)Dunfee; sons, Mark (Sue) Walker, Keith Walker, and Barry Walker; four grandchildren, Briana Walker, Kelsey Walker, Darrin Dunfee, and Derek Dunfee; twin sister, Jean Walker and sister, Denise (Rich) Fuller as well as a host of nieces and nephews. June is preceded in death by her grandchild, Tyler Jerome Walker; and sisters, Ruth Malling, Donna Hoover, and Karen Rush.

June worked as a registered private duty nurse and retired in 2002.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend. Pastor Arnell McCoy will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00AM - 12:00PM on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of June R. Walker may be donated to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be offered to the Walker family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 16, 2019
