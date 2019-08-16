|
|
June R. Walker
June 20, 1937 - August 14, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - June R. Walker, 82 years old, passed away on Wednesday morning, August 14, 2019 at her home. June was born on June 20, 1937 in Hartford, MI to the late Donald and Alice (Siebert) Rush. June was united in marriage to Richard C. Walker who survives.
June is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Brad)Dunfee; sons, Mark (Sue) Walker, Keith Walker, and Barry Walker; four grandchildren, Briana Walker, Kelsey Walker, Darrin Dunfee, and Derek Dunfee; twin sister, Jean Walker and sister, Denise (Rich) Fuller as well as a host of nieces and nephews. June is preceded in death by her grandchild, Tyler Jerome Walker; and sisters, Ruth Malling, Donna Hoover, and Karen Rush.
June worked as a registered private duty nurse and retired in 2002.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend. Pastor Arnell McCoy will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00AM - 12:00PM on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of June R. Walker may be donated to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be offered to the Walker family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 16, 2019