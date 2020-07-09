June Simon Wesszo
Sept. 2, 1925 - July 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - 94-year-old June Simon Wesszo of South Bend passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 in her home following an illness. She was born on September 2, 1925 in Akron, IN to Owen Hatfield and Dulcie (Shoemaker) Tarnow, both of whom preceded her in death.
She lived in the area all her life and on September 4, 1943 in South Bend she was married to Joseph Simon, who preceded her in death in 1968. She then married Louis Wesszo on July 11, 1970 in South Bend, and he also precedes her in death. June was a 1943 graduate of Central High School in South Bend. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, painting scenery pictures, and mushroom hunting.
June is survived by three daughters, Bonnie Simon of Grovertown, Susan Simon of Walkerton, and Carolyn (Warren) Bunton of Grovertown; two sons, James Simon of Lawrence, MI and Thomas Simon of South Bend; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren; one special niece, Debbie Wesszo of South Bend; and her beloved dog Oliver. She is preceded in death by her parents, both of her husbands, one daughter, Rose Simon and one daughter-in-law, Mary Simon.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 EDT on Friday, July 10 at the Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel. A Visitation will be held one hour before the funeral, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Grovertown Cemetery. Funeral attendance will be limited to 55 in accordance with Covid-19 social distancing requirements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Center for Hospice or the Lupus Fund of America. To leave online condolences go to rannellsfh.com
