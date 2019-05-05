June Vernelda Toner



Nov. 10, 1937 - April 30, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - June Vernelda Toner, 81 years old, passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at her home in Walkerton. June was born on November 10, 1937 in Michigan City, IN to the late J. Verne Hixon and O. Velda (Anthony) Hixon. On January 23, 1960 June married Leroy Toner who preceded her in death on Jan 18, 2013, as well as her brother, Victor Hixon.



June is survived by her two sons, Scott Toner of Midland, TX and Jeff (Jody) Toner of Walkerton; her daughter, Suzanne (Chris) Hall of South Bend; and grandchildren, Jamie Hall of South Bend and Mallary Toner of Walkerton. June's sister, Verlene Lieger of Ft. Worth, TX and brother, Verne (Sandra) Hixon of LaPorte also survive.



June graduated from the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and worked at Memorial Hospital as a Registered Nurse for many years and retired in 1995.



Per the wishes of the family there will be no public services at this time. Palmer Funeral Home - North Liberty Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of June V. Toner may be made to The Center for Hospice, 5001 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or The , 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707-3392.