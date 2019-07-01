Justice Bridges



Feb. 2, 2015 - June 25, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Justice Bridges, 4, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with a lifelong illness. Justice was born on February 2, 2015 in South Bend, IN to parents Jacinda D. and Andre Bridges.



Justice was a beautiful, loving daughter, sister, cousin, niece, and friend. She loved going shopping with her Dad and liked to spend time with her cousins, Anthony and Lil Leah. Justice especially liked to play with her surprise dolls, watching cartoons, and going for rides in the car with her Dad. She was special to everyone that loved her. Heaven has taken an angel from us and the world will greatly miss her. She will never be forgotten.



In addition to her parents, Justice is survived by her siblings: Jareil Splunge, Miracle Bridges, Tamara McTizic, Andre Bridges, Jaiden Splunge, Nasir Bridges, Ah'mier Bridges, and Ah'mari Bridges. She is also survived by aunts and uncles: Anthony (Leah) Bridges, Lebra (Nicole) Bridges, Catina (Sean) Manuel, JaCoby Splunge, and Jyrinna Splunge; grandmother, Susie Bridges; great-grandfather, Theothis Splunge; as well as a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family members, and friends. Justice was preceded in death by her grandfather, Lebra Bridges, Jr.



Services for Miss Justice Bridges will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home - West Chapel, 2702 Lincolnway West, South Bend, IN 46628. Friends may call on the family for visitation for one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Pastor Dennis Givins to officiate. Burial to follow at Southlawn Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 1, 2019