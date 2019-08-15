Home

Justin Kraner

April 19, 1981 - Aug. 15, 2016

Today is the anniversary of the day we lost you,

And for a time it felt as though our lives had ended too.

But loss has taught us many things,

And now we face each day

With hope and happy

memories,

To help us on our way.

And though we are full of

sadness

That you're no longer here,

Your influence still guides us

And we still feel you near.

What we shared will never die.

It lives within our hearts,

Bringing strength and

comfort

While we are apart.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019
