|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Justin Kraner
April 19, 1981 - Aug. 15, 2016
Today is the anniversary of the day we lost you,
And for a time it felt as though our lives had ended too.
But loss has taught us many things,
And now we face each day
With hope and happy
memories,
To help us on our way.
And though we are full of
sadness
That you're no longer here,
Your influence still guides us
And we still feel you near.
What we shared will never die.
It lives within our hearts,
Bringing strength and
comfort
While we are apart.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019