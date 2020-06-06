Justin P. Thoden
August 3, 1984 - June 2, 2020
PLYMOUTH, IN - Visitation for Justin P. Thoden will be held on Wed., June 10 from 3-7 p.m. in the Plymouth Wesleyan Church, with Funeral services on Thurs. at 11 a.m. Burial in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home is assisting.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.