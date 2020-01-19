|
K. Gretchen
Yordanich-Trethewey
March 26, 1929 - Jan. 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - K. Gretchen Yordanich-Trethewey, “Ginger” was peacefully called home by her Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 16, 2020 surrounded by family and friends.
Gretchen was born in South Bend, IN on March 26, 1929. At the age of 2, her father passed away and she moved to Vincennes, IN where she was raised in the Lutheran Faith by her paternal grandparents, Rev. William & Carrie Roesener.
Gretchen relocated back to South Bend to attend John Adams High School. After graduation, she worked at South Bend Lathe, where she met Andrew Yordanich. They were blessed with 33 years of marriage and had two daughters.
As a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church for many years, Gretchen was very active teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, participating in LWML functions, and creating over 200 baptism banners with the help of a close church friend. Her other interests included reading, sewing, crewel stitchery, and gardening.
Gretchen retired from St. Mary's College after serving over a decade in the Registrar's Office.
Nineteen years after the loss of her first husband, she married Geoffrey H. Trethewey. They spent 15 happy years together and Gretchen gained an extended family. Following his passing, she moved to the Sanctuary at St. Paul's Retirement Home until her death.
Gretchen leaves behind many special friends and family members.
She is survived by two daughters, Valerie (John) Collins of Pahoa, HI and Nancy (John) Sokol of Grove City, OH.; two step-sons, Kevin (Julie) Trethewey of South Bend and Danny (Pat Jackson) Trethewey of South Bend; three grandchildren, William Collins, Andrew (MacKenzie) Sokol, and Nathanial Sokol; six step-grandchildren: Rebekah Manseau, Jeffrey Trethewey, Brianna Trethewey, Penelope Clayton, Kristin Wilson, and Joel Trethewey; great-grandchildren, Brayden Sokol and Ameliana Sokol; as well as a host of extended family members and friends.
Services for K. Gretchen Yordanich-Trethewey will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 805 S. 29th Street, South Bend, IN 46615. Friends may call on the family for visitation for one hour prior to services at the church, Rev. Steven Latzke to officiate. Burial to follow at Southlawn Cemetery. Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa, Suite D., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020