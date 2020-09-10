Kalia S. Sumner
Oct. 8, 1955 - Sept. 6, 2020
NILES, MI - Kalia S. Sumner, 64, of Niles, Michigan, passed away on Sunday afternoon, September 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, IN. She was born on October 8, 1955 in Lakeville, IN, to Phil L. and Patsy L. (Fuchs) Grable, both of whom preceded her in death.
Kalia is survived by her daughter, Kisha (Jay) Heaggans of Mooresville, NC; two grandchildren, Jalen and Deja Sharpe; great-grandchild, Jayce Sharpe; sister, Tara Grable of Niles; stepbrother, Johnnie (Joan) Dobciewicz of Glendora, CA; nieces, Talia, Hannah, Neda, and Isabelle; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family; as well as her best friend since high school, Geoffrey Allen of Niles, MI.
Kalia was a teacher for more than 30 years, ending her career at Brandywine Public Schools, from which she retired in 2016. She graduated from Western Michigan University with a bachelor's degree in education. A resident of Niles for 17 years, Kalia previously lived in Richmond, VA, after honorably serving three years in the United States Army. She served for two years in Stuttgart, Germany, before returning to Michigan. She was a member of AM Vets in Niles. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, cooking, reading, and gardening. Kalia loved the beach as well as Notre Dame football.
Funeral services for Kalia will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-7:00pm on Thursday at the funeral home, as well as from 12:00-1:00pm on Friday at the funeral home prior to the service. In accordance with the public health and safety regulations in St. Joseph County, masks and social distancing will be required.
Contributions in memory of Kalia may be donated to AM Vets, 1117 E. Bertrand Road, Niles, MI 49120.
