Kandice “Kandi” Price



Oct. 8, 1971 - March 22, 2019



DOWAGIAC, MI - Kandice Suzanne Price, 47, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, March 22, 2019, with her parents, brother and sister-in-law, and fiance by her side.



Kandi was born on October 8, 1971, to Dennis and Laurie (Gnat) Price in Dowagiac. Kandi graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 1989. For the last several years Kandi has worked as a sales clerk for Catherine's, a women's clothing store. Kandi was a bright spirited woman who found happiness at the beach. Anyone who knew her knew that she was her happiest when she was wearing her flip flops at the beach watching the sunset. She was extremely close to her family and enjoyed every minute she had with them.



Kandi was blessed to find her one true love in Tim Porter. The two were set to marry on September 21, 2019 while surrounded by Japanese Cherry Blossoms.



Kandi is survived by her parents, Dennis and Laurie Price of Dowagiac; brother, Kevin (Janette) Price; fiance, Tim Porter of South Haven; nieces and nephews, Kyle Price, Austin Price, Stephanie Lundgren, and Eddie Mabie; future stepdaughter, Lindzey; future mother-in-law, Bunny Porter; and many extended family members and close friends.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Mission Hills Memorial Chapel, at Noon with a time of visitation two hours prior. You are welcome to wear your favorite flip flops and/or beachwear to the funeral in memory of Kandi.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019