Karel Lee Thomas



Oct. 18, 1948 - May 15, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Karel Lee Thomas, age 70, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with her family at her side on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Karel was born October 18, 1948 in South Bend, Indiana. On March 12, 1966, she married her high school sweetheart, Russel Thomas. They recently celebrated their fifty-third anniversary.



Surviving is her husband Russel of Mishawaka and their children, Jacqueline Hable of Wheeling, Illinois, Russ Thomas Jr. of Elkhart, Kelley (Christopher) Marciniak and Melissa Glant, both of Mishawaka. Karel is also survived by nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Surviving as well is her sister, Christine Rice of Bristol. She is also survived by her loving dog, Edie who was always at her side. Preceding her in death was her father, Russell Lee Fiscus, her mother, Virginia Avery, and her brother, Charles Avery Jr.



Visitation will be held two hours prior to the 1:00 pm Funeral Service on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. Interment will follow in Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend, Indiana.



Karel was employed as a nurse's aide for over 45 years. She and her husband Russ also owned RK Productions, hosting karaoke throughout the Michiana area for over 25 years. Their love was truly a “Notebook” story.



She loved planting flowers and gardening, listening to music, Notre Dame, and playing online poker. Karel could often be found sitting outside drinking a beer with her husband or watching the birds in the burning bush outside of her kitchen window.



Most of all, Karel was a nurturing soul, and always gave more of herself than she took from others. She touched many people throughout her life and will continue to do so in her passing.



In her memory, donations may be given to the . To leave an online condolence for the Thomas family or view Karel's online video tribute, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary