Karen A. Pickett
Jan. 5, 1935 - Nov. 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Karen A. Pickett of South Bend, Indiana died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Preceding her in death was her husband of 52 years, Roger E. Pickett. She is survived by her daughter, Jan K. Pickett of St. Charles, MO, her grandson, Marshall (Justine) Pickett, and two great-grandchildren, Jaedin N. and Mason L. of Suffolk, VA. Additionally, mom has three brothers, Vance (Ruby ) Garner of Arkansas, Jerry (Jackie) Garner of Indiana, and Terry (Betsy) Garner of Florida, and many nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Karen's specific wishes, there will be no visitation. A small memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal charity of your choice
