Karen Ann Kiene
Aug. 19, 1944 - Oct. 22, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Karen Kiene, 76, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. A resident of South Bend for over 50 years, she was born in Eureka, Kansas on August 19, 1944, to the late Guy Reason Downard and the late Velvah Fern (Booth) Downard.
On July 6, 1966, she married Francis Anthony Kiene, Jr., in Chicago, Illinois, who preceded her in death on January 19, 2000. Karen is survived by her children, Francis Anthony Kiene, III (Bobbie) of Bloomington, Minnesota, and Bronwyn Ann Kiene (Adam) of Portage, Indiana; stepchildren, Cecelia Lewis (Larry) of Burlington, Kansas, Karl Kiene (Cora) of Burleson, Texas, and Erin Kauffman (Ken) of Emporia, Kansas; brother, Darby Downard (Linda) of Eureka, Kansas; sisters-in-law, Carol Herbert (Jerry) of Lenexa, Kansas, and Marilee Phillips (Bill) of Emporia, Kansas; grandchildren, Kiara Darlene, Katherine Ann (Jake), Shannon (Richard), Casey (Debra), Carlton, Martin, Barbara Jean, Andi (Matt), Alisa (Will), Ryan (Stacey), Daniel (Claudia), Lauren (Jason), and Morgan; 26 great-grandchildren; her Uncle Leonard Booth (Jean); many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and her beloved tuxedo cat, Cappy.
Karen was also preceded in death by brothers, Donald Dwight and John Francis, both of whom died in infancy; grandparents, William and Martha Ann (McDonald) Downard, and Joseph and Margaret Elizabeth (McKnight) Booth; in-laws, Frank Anton and Gertrude Cecelia (Hughes) Kiene; stepdaughter, Patricia Ehret; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A 1962 graduate of Eureka High School, Karen attended Emporia State University. When she arrived in South Bend with her husband Fran, who spent 26 years as a teacher and coach in the South Bend Community School Corporation, Karen began working at the Bendix Corporation before starting a 40+ year career as a store manager with Hallmark Hall of Cards and Books (retiring in 2018). A member of St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, she was deeply committed to her local community and was a regular volunteer at both Hope Rescue Mission and the South Bend Center for the Homeless.
Karen was fiercely loved, not only by her family, but scores of friends, neighbors, and acquaintances as she would naturally light up any room she was in. Among her many passions were: going to the theatre, listening to music, reading novels, crossword puzzles, watching the Lifetime network, baking, shopping, traveling, visiting the spa, power walks, a love of animals, and a fondness for wine. Tenaciously independent to the very end, Karen loved nothing more than to help others.
Her family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Father Terry Coonan, Jr., as well as the many doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals who took special care of Karen during her final months, including Nurse Nichole Summe of the Center for Hospice Care.
Visitation will take place Wednesday, October 28, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Palmer Funeral Home- Bubb Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday, October 29, at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood Road, South Bend. Karen's interment will be alongside her husband Fran at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, 375 W. Cleveland Road, Granger.
In accordance with current St. Joseph County health and safety guidelines, the family respectfully requests that everyone wear protective masks and practice social distancing. Memorial contributions in honor of Karen may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.