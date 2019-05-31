Karen Bisio



Dec. 12, 1942 - May 29, 2019



NILES, MI - Karen Sue Bisio, age 76 years, of Mishawaka, Indiana and formerly of Niles, Michigan died peacefully at 4:36 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 with family at her bedside in Memorial Hospital, South Bend, Indiana following an extended illness.



She was born on December 12, 1942 in Berrien Springs, Michigan to Robert N. and Elizabeth (Yelape) Myers. She was graduated from Niles High School in 1961. In 1983 she moved to Fort Myers, Florida where she was employed by resorts as a property manager until moving to Illinois in 1995 to work at Costco. She returned to Michiana in 2016.



Karen was first married to Alfred Neal Goble, and later to Arthur “Robbie” Bisio, both of whom have preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her father and by two brothers, Jerry Myers and James Myers.



She loved her family - especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren - and is survived by her children, Kelly Stewart of Chillicothe, Illinois, Christina Goble of Mishawaka, Carrie (& Raymond) Adkins of Roanoke, Virginia, and Theodore “Ted” Goble of Niles; grandchildren, Michael Stewart, Elizabeth Goble, Olivia Adkins, Sarah Smith, and Gabriella Smith; great-grandchildren, Izabelle Wilson, Easton Wilson, Penelope Smith, and Harvest Groves; Karen's mother, Elizabeth Myers of Zephyrhills, Florida; Karen's brother, Daniel Myers of Zephyrhills; and several nieces and nephews.



The family of Karen Bisio will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 East Main Street in Niles. Online condolences may be left at www.halbritterwickens.com.