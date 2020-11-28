Karen Dermody



March 2, 1935 - Nov. 24, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN - Karen A. Dermody, 85, of Mishawaka, passed away on November 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Medical Center. She was born on March 2, 1935 in Goshen, IN to Ralph and Louise (Martin) Yoder. She married William Dermody on December 2, 1953. He preceded her in death in 2008.



She is survived by her son, Steve (Brenda) Dermody, and her daughter, Debra (Terry) Corbin, as well as two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Kindig, and a grandson, Steven Dermody, Jr.



Karen retired from St. Joseph Hospital, where she worked in accounts payable. She attended St. Anthony DuPaul Catholic Church. She was a member and Secretary of the Pink Ladies Auxiliary at St. Joseph Hospital.



There will be a time of visitation with the family from 4-6 PM on December 2, 2020 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN.



The family requests memorial contributions be directed to the Pink Ladies Auxiliary at St. Joseph Hospital.





