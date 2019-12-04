|
|
Karen J. Frederick
March 24, 1938 - Nov. 26, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Karen J. Frederick, 81, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Karen was born March 24, 1938 in Toledo to the late John Paul and Nelda (Meeker) Clark. Karen married Robert Frederick; he preceded her in death in 2009. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Katey Frederick; and a brother, Dan Clark. Survivors of Karen include her children, Kathy (Mike) Martinczak and Paul (Barbara) Frederick; grandsons, Richard (Kim) Martinczak and Kevin Martinczak; great-granddaughter, Madeline Martinczak; and a brother, John Clark.
Karen retired from the Niles Community School Corporation where she taught for many years. Church was very important to Karen and she truly appreciated the spiritual support and visits from Father Charles of St. Mary's PNCC. She played in a Bridge Club for 50 years, and a Canasta card club for many years. Karen was a very caring, cheerful person, always putting others first. She always kept a positive attitude and set a good example of how life should be lived. Karen loved her family and animals very much. The world was a better place with her, she touched many lives throughout her life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am with visitation 1 hour prior on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in St. Mary's Polish Roman Catholic Church. St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019