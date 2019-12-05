Home

Karen J. Frederick

Karen J. Frederick

March 24, 1938 - Nov. 26, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - CORRECTION TO ORIGINAL OBITUARY: The Mass for Karen will be celebrated at St. Mary's Polish “National” Catholic Church (PNCC), 1601 W. Sample St., South Bend, IN 46619. We would like to apologize for the error (“Roman Catholic” instead of “Polish National)” made with the church's name printed in the original obituary which ran in Wednesday's paper. The service times are the same: 9:30-10:30 am visitation and Mass at 10:30 am, Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 at St. Mary's PNCC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary's PNCC.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019
