Karen J. Sanders
Aug. 14, 1959 - Jan. 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Karen J. Sanders, age 60, passed away peacefully in her home on January 27, 2020 after a yearlong battle with lung cancer. She was born August 14, 1959 in South Bend, Indiana, one of two children (Steve) to Larry and Carol (Schroeder) Fishburn. She graduated from Clay High School in 1978. Karen worked as a travel agent for over 15 years at Redden Travel in South Bend and went on to work at Press Ganey as a transcription specialist for a number of years.
She married David W. Sanders of South Bend, Indiana on July 17, 1982. During their 37 years of marriage, Karen became an amazing mother to three wonderful sons: Kyle, Brad, and Steven. She enjoyed watching her boys grow and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family. Karen loved going out for dinners with her husband, spending time with her grandchildren, cranking the slots at the casino, watching little league baseball, and enjoying the occasional martini (with extra olive juice!).
She is survived by her husband, David Sanders of South Bend; her parents, Larry and Carol Fishburn of South Bend; a brother, Steve and Bev Fishburn of Upland, California along with her nephew, Alex; her sons: Kyle and Cari Sanders of New Carlisle, IN; Brad and Nadia Sanders of Indianapolis, IN; and Steven Sanders and Addy of South Bend, IN. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Koby, Noelle, Peyton, Gabriel, Jonah, Elliana, Zoey, and Zachary. Karen will be greatly missed by all of her family.
Services will be held at Welsheimer Funeral Home on 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Viewing will be from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M with a service at 4:00 P.M.
Karen had requested that donations be sent to Chet Waggoner Little League, 3301 Riverside Dr., South Bend, IN 46628 or Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020