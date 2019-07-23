|
|
Karen Jones-Wolfe
Oct. 17, 1957 - Jul. 21, 2019
GOSHEN - Karen Jones-Wolfe left us on Sunday, July 21, 2019 after a two-yar battle with the brutal disease ALS. A graduate of Memorial High School, Karen went on to establish Trillium Salon located in downtown Elkhart for over ten years. She had a passion for gardening and absolutely loved shopping, which she did until the last few days of her life. She will be greatly missed by all her friends and family. A celebration of life is being arranged. Memorial contributions may be make to Wellfield Botanical Gardens or Elkhart Humane Society. Walley Mills Zimmerman Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 23, 2019