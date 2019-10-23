Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Home
3718 S. Michigan St.
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Matthew Cathedral
1701 Miami St.
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Matthew Cathedral
1701 Miami St.
Karen Joy Gaby


1938 - 2019
Karen Joy Gaby Obituary
Karen Joy Gaby

Feb. 3, 1938 - Oct. 20, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Karen J. Gaby, formerly Karen J. Schmidt, 81, of South Bend passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was born February 3, 1938 in South Bend to the late Edward and Virginia (Butler) Runyan. On June 30, 1956 she married Frederick Schmidt who preceded her in 1983. She married Terry Gaby on February 14, 1987, who preceded her in 2013.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Debra (David) Ketcham; son, Michael (Lynn) Schmidt; five grandchildren, Brent Michael (Kellie) Schmidt, Brandon Edward (Ashley) Schmidt, Daniel Frederick (Lisa) Schmidt, Dr. Christopher (Sedra) Ketcham, and Michelle (Dr. Leo) Gozdecki; and twelve great-grandchildren, Brady, Cooper, Ollie, Layton, Bryce, Issac, Lane, Bobby, Benny, Conrad, Clara, and Clark.

With her husband Fred, Karen purchased a Pepperidge Farm franchise and operated the local bread route. She also worked as a bridal consultant. Karen was a member of the Women of the Moose where she received the emblem of Senior Regent of Chapter 1057. At that time, she was the youngest member to achieve this honor. Karen enjoyed being in the sunshine, spending time with her grandchildren, dancing, and baking. Each Christmas she would hand paint her famous Santa Claus cookies to give to family and friends.

Visitation for Karen is TODAY, Thursday, October 24 from 2:00 PM-7:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home, 3718 S. Michigan St. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 25 at 2:00 PM at St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami St. Friends may gather with the family at church on Friday one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of Karen may be made to Riley Children's Foundation, 3 S. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204 or Heartland Hospice, 826 W. Edison Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019
