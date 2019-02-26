Home

Billings Funeral Home
812 Baldwin St
Elkhart, IN 46514
574 264-2425
Karen L. "Kay" Atwater

Karen L. "Kay" Atwater Obituary
Karen L. “Kay”

Atwater

Sept. 8, 1952 - Feb. 22, 2019

ELKHART, IN - Karen L. “Kay” Atwater, 66, of Elkhart, passed away Friday evening, February 22, 2019 at her home. Kay, as she was known to many was born on September 8, 1952 in South Bend to the late William D. and Wilma L. (Wilds) Starkweather. In addition to her parents, a granddaughter, Samantha Nunemaker; brother, Billy Starkweather; and three sisters, Lois Sims, Donna Pritchard, and Joyce Young preceded her in death.

Surviving is her husband of 31 years, Gary W. Atwater; three children, Carrie L. (Steven) Vandemark, Hope M. Reimondo, and Gary K. (Alicia) Atwater; five loving grandchildren, Brittany (fiance Tyler Lundy) Vandemark, Joshua Vandemark, Natalie Atwater, Ian Atwater, and Brianna Reimondo; and three brothers, Robert Starkweather, Ben (Jean) Starkweather, and Larry Starkweather.

Kay was determined, amazing, independent, stubborn, loving, and giving. She liked to shop, decorate, and cook. Holidays were important to her, especially Christmas, because her family all came together and she could spoil her kids and grandkids. She was also excited with a new great-grandson due soon. We love her and will miss her always.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-6 pm. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart. The evening will conclude with a short prayer. Per her wishes, cremation was chosen.

The family request memorials in Kay's name to Riley Children's Hospital, Cancer Resources of Elkhart Co., or Humane Society of Elkhart Co.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019
