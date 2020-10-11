1/1
Karen L. Harlow
1941 - 2020
Karen L. Harlow

Dec. 4, 1941 - Oct. 6, 2020

EDWARDSBURG, MI - Karen Lucille Harlow, age 78, of Edwardsburg, died peacefully Tuesday evening, October 6, 2020.

Her life began December 4, 1941, the third of six children born to William and Edna Doepp. She had a kind heart and was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Karen will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by three daughters, Tina Lindley of Cassopolis, Kim Bundara of Elkhart, and Cindy Collins of South Bend; one son, Taylor F. “Frank” (Kristi) Fosdick III of Britt, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Edwin (Ella) Doepp of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Taylor F. Fosdick II; three sisters, Billie C. Johnson, Elaine M. Prindle, and Sandra E. Bandy; and one brother, William G. “Sonny” Doepp II.

Ms. Harlow's remains will be laid to rest in a private graveside service in Crane Cemetery in Volinia Township.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
