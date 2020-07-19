1/1
Karen L. Schwalm
Karen L. Schwalm

June 10, 1952 - July 11, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Karen L. Schwalm, 68, of Mishawaka passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. She was born June 10, 1952 in South Bend to the late Joseph and Monica (Vitunskas) Irons Sr.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Tia Bryant of Osceola, IN; son, Michael L. Reynolds of Mishawaka, IN; four grandchildren, Michael T. Reynolds, Desiree Hermosillo, Natalia Bryant, and Cyrena Reynolds; three sisters, Kathleen Mahar, Phyllis (Tony) McWilliams, and Mary Lou Weirda; and two brothers, Thomas Irons and Larry Irons, Sr. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Irons; and two brothers, William Irons and Joseph Irons, Jr.

Karen graduated from Mishawaka High School. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, music, dancing, and feeding the birds and rabbits in her yard. She loved everyone and will be missed by all who knew her.

A Memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Welsheimer Chapel, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46635. Friends may visit with the family for two hours prior to the service.

Contributions in memory of Karen may be made to Riley Children's Hospital, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46202.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
