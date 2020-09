Karen Lee Kruggel Lockmondy



April 23, 2020 - Sept. 9, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Karen Lee Kruggel Lockmondy, 76, formerly of South Bend Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida. She was born April 23, 1944, in South Bend Indiana, to William and Gertrude (Doberts) Kruggel. Visitation at the Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 Mckinnley Highway, Osceola IN, is on Saturday, September 19 from 9:00am-11:00am. The Funeral will follow at 11:00am.





