Karen Lynn Zillmer
March 27, 1972 - Jan. 10, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Karen Lynn Zillmer, 47, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Karen was born March 27, 1972 at Camp Lajune in Jacksonville, NC to Mr. & Mrs. Dennis Goza. Karen's father preceded her in death.
On July 3, 2011 Karen married David Zillmer; he survives along with her children, Jack & Kelly Staner; her mother, Barbara Goza; father & mother-in-law, Bill & Lois Zillmer; brother, Randy and his son, Riley, Goza; stepson, Josh Zillmer and his daughter, Payton; and many other precious family members and friends.
Karen served her country in the United States Navy. She enjoyed fishing, reading, sports, and was an avid Redwings, Lions, and Michigan State fan. She also enjoyed helping others. Karen loved animals and volunteered at the Potawatomi Zoo.
Visitation is 5:00pm - 7:00pm, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Road, with a Military Honor Service beginning at 6:45pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020