Karen Marie Jacobs Taylor



Jan. 21, 1955 - May 31, 2019



OSCEOLA, IN - Karen Marie Jacobs Taylor, 64, passed away unexpectedly, of natural causes, on May 31, 2019. Born January 21, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Dorothy (Eddy) Jacobs, and stepdaughter of Donald “Gene” Ralstin. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Roger Jacobs; and stepsister, Judy Vavul.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Stephanie (Geoff) Mudd of West Palm Beach, FL and Anthony (Sarah) Mudd of Granger, IN; her sister, Sheila (Terry) Brown of Traverse City, MI; step-siblings, Karen (John) Campbell of Oviedo FL, Gerri Lakes of Kansas City, MO, and Bill (Vicki) Ralstin of Granger, IN; and step-brother-in-law, Michael (the late Judy) Vavul of South Bend, IN. In addition, Karen was blessed by two grandchildren, Alexandra Taylor and Hudson Mudd; one great-grandchild, Nash; and two furry grandpups.



Karen lived life to the fullest. She was energetic, fun and spontaneous. She was a loving mother and friend to everyone she met. Along with her generous spirit and loving nature, she was a very successful Senior Account Executive with the Vomela Corporation since 1995. Karen led her territory as the top salesperson between the years of 1996-2006. She continued to dominate her territory as a top performer for the balance of her career. Both customers and colleagues respected her extreme dedication and loyalty as she was a friend to everyone. Karen stands as a major contributor to the success of the recreational vehicle industry through her work with major accounts in the Michiana area. She will be greatly missed.



At the wishes of her children, Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at the McGann Hay, Granger (Indiana) Chapel, 13260 SR 23; enter off Cherry Rd. A Celebration of Life will follow at Pat's Irish Pub, 12634 State Rd. 23, Granger, Indiana.



Published in South Bend Tribune on June 5, 2019