Karen Morrison
Sept. 17, 1946 - Oct. 17, 2019
PLYMOUTH, IN - Longtime Plymouth resident Karen Morrison, 73, passed away Thursday in her home surrounded by the love of her family. Karen and her husband Marty were the founding owners of Marshall County Title Company. She is survived by sons, Marc and Jayme, and partner, Walt Rogers. Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat., Oct. 26, 2019 at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Life Celebrant James Smart officiating. A complete obituary can be seen at www.Johnson-Danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019