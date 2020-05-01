Karen Patricia Ryan
Karen Patricia Ryan

Jan. 10, 1958 - April 27, 2020

EDWARDSBURG, MI - aka Donna May Collins, born in Kendallville, IN to Lee & Evelyn Collins.

Karen cherished her family & will be greatly missed. She is survived by three sons, Christopher Ryan, Joseph (Merry) Ryan, & Michael Ryan, 11 grandchildren, a great-grandson, 5 sisters, 2 brothers, a close friend of many years, Lynn Adams & a host of nieces & nephews. The family will observe a private remembrance. Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 1, 2020.
