Karen S. Claycomb



May 18, 1961 - Sept. 14, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Karen Sue Claycomb died on September 14, 2020, in Bradenton, Florida, following a brief illness. Born on May 18, 1961, in South Bend, Indiana, she was the fifth of six children of William J. and Lois M. Claycomb. Following graduation from Clay High School, Karen spent her professional life working as a certified opthalmic technician, first at the South Bend Clinic and then, following her relocation to Florida in the 1980s, in New Port Richey; for more than twenty years at West Coast Eye Center in North Ft. Myers; and finally at Eye Associates in Bradenton. In 2010, Karen participated in a humanitarian mission to assist with eye surgeries in Haiti following the devastating earthquake there. She married Eric Romine, the love of her life and companion of more than twenty years, on October 13, 2018, in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, where they loved the island life.



In addition to her husband Eric, Karen is survived by her mother, Lois Claycomb of Bradenton, Florida; her sister, Linda (Stephane) De Roche of Dover, Delaware; and her three brothers, William R. (Vicky) Claycomb of South Bend, Indiana, David A. Claycomb of Onalaska, Texas, and Kenneth L. (Debra) Claycomb of Bradenton, Florida. Karen also leaves behind four nieces, Christina Poszgai of South Bend, Indiana, Tonya Kuhl of Warsaw, Indiana, Ashley Claycomb of South Bend, Indiana, and Jessica Claycomb of Houston, Texas; a nephew, Shane Claycomb of North Ft. Myers, Florida; and several great-nieces and nephews; as well as her comfort dog, Jake. She was predeceased by her father and her sister, Nancy Claycomb.



The family plans a celebration of Karen's life at a later date, following her cremation.





