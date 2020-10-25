Karen S. Hewitt



April 11, 1950 - Oct. 16, 2020



ZEPHYRHILLS, FL -



Karen S. Hewitt, 70 years old, of Zephyrhills, FL and formerly of Michiana, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 16, 2020. She had been in a nursing home for the past two years. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word for everyone she met. She was a wonderful wife, an amazing mother, a wonderful grandmother, and a wonderful great-grandmother.



Karen and her husband Gerald always enjoyed being active in their amateur radio club. They enjoyed helping out in bad weather by helping with the storm shelters and wherever they could be of help. They were active in their church-related activities.



Karen was preceded in passing by her parents, Marcella E. (Day) Pellum and Alvia ‘Al' Pellum; and her maternal grandmother, Valerie Day.



Surviving is her loving husband, Gerald ‘Jerry' Hewitt of Zephyrhills and a daughter, Monica E. (Marcos) Barreto of Zephyrhills; and her grandchildren, Heather Bain of FL, Randy Bain, Jr. of AZ, Megan Bain of AZ and Jennifer Bain of AZ. She also has great-grandchildren, Kirin of FL, Kayden of FL, Keleste of FL, Leo of AZ, and Cambrie of AZ.



Karen will be greatly missed by so many, but never forgotten.



Until, we meet again in God's Paradise, Karen will be in our hearts forever.



Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5:00-6:00 PM at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main Street, Edwardsburg. Karen's Service of Remembrance will begin at 6:00 PM.



Please note that face masks and social distancing are required.



Interment will be in Adamsville Cemetery.



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.





