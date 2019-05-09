Karen S. Miller



Jan. 13, 1948 - May 7, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Karen S. Miller, 71, of Mishawaka, died Tuesday evening, May 7, after a 19-month battle with Glioblastoma (brain cancer), a battle she fought with determination, dignity and grace.



Karen was born January 13, 1948 in South Bend to Charles and Audrey (Roose) Nicodemus, and was a life-long resident of the South Bend/Mishawaka area. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Dwain, and niece Taryn. She graduated in 1965 from Clay High School and attended Manchester College. She retired from Liberty Mutual Insurance as an Insurance Assistant in 2010.



Karen was a beautiful, down-to-earth person who believed in doing the right thing, following the rules, and being kind to others. She cherished her family and friends, loved cooking, enjoyed traveling, and was proud of her church, Coalbush United Methodist Church. She was a faithful volunteer at the Ronald McDonald Family Room at South Bend's Memorial Hospital. But she most cherished being a wife, mother, and grandmother to her nine grandchildren. She said many times that the best years of her life were the ones she spent at home being a homemaker, a mom and grandma. She was the kind of grandma every kid should have.



On December 18, 1966, she married Philip Miller. He survives with a son, Todd (Debbie) of Osceola; two daughters, Amy (Brian) Fritz of Amherst, Ohio and Mindy (Kevin) Wasmer of Granger; and nine beautiful grandchildren, Alexis, Kaiden, and Brayden Miller, Mya, Canin, and Macy Fritz, and Alivia, Audrey, and Nolan Wasmer. Also surviving is a dear brother, Ronald (Jan) Nicodemus, and 10 nieces and nephews.



Friends may call from 4-8 pm on Sunday, May 12 at Bubb Funeral Chapel, Mishawaka, and one hour prior to the service on Monday. A Funeral Service will begin at 11 am on Monday, May 13 at Coalbush United Methodist Church, Mishawaka, with Pastor Amber Karkosy-Litten officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.



A special thanks to our oncologists, Dr. Thomas Reid and Dr. Samuel McGrath, their staff, and the nurses in the Memorial Regional Cancer Center. You became family to us, and Karen loved you for your care and compassion. We also need to acknowledge the special, loving care given by Center for Hospice Care nurse and Case Manager, Nichole.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald Family Room, Coalbush United Methodist Church, or the Center for Hospice Care.