Karen Stuart
1961 - 2020
Karen Stuart

Oct. 1, 1961 - Sept. 19, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Karen L. Stuart of Mishawaka, Indiana, peacefully passed away in her home on Saturday, September 19, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family.

Karen was born on October 1, 1961 in South Bend to Dannie L. and Nancy (Edwards) Minder. She is preceded in death by her father.

On July 30, 1993, Karen married Paul Stuart who survives. Also surviving is one child, Patrick Stuart; siblings, Dannie (Wendee) Minder Jr., Tammy (Jeff) DeVreese, Judy Miller, Nancy (Raemon) Sabaj, Jill Seastrom, and Mike (Kurt Ross) Minder. She is also survived by 52 nieces and nephews.

Karen was a machine operator at Janco and Precision Piece Parts. She loved to work in her yard and spend time with children. She also enjoyed traveling and camping.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, 5:00pm-8:00pm at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544. Funeral Service will be on Friday, September 25, 2020, 11:00am at St. Bavo Catholic Church in Mishawaka. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.

Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.

Contributions may be made to St. Bavo Catholic Church.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Bavo Catholic Church
SEP
25
Burial
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
