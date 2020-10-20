Karen Sue Danser
Setp. 25, 1946 - Oct. 17, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Karen Sue Danser, 74, passed away on October 17, 2020. Karen was born on September 25, 1946, in Marion, IN to the late Paul Robert and Vera Rose (Stone) Danser.
Karen is survived by her brother, Daniel Danser of Mishawaka; sisters, Marcia (Ronald) Rue of Mishawaka and Roseann (Dale) Smith of Oakland, CA; nieces, Dedra Danser, Ashley Danser, and Sonya (Eric) Byer; and a nephew, Carl Danser. She is also survived by several other nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces & great-nephews here in Mishawaka, IN and Oakland, CA.
Karen worked at Online Data for 40 years before her retirement in 2015. She loved animals, especially her dogs.
Friends and family may visit from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544, with services at 6:00 pm. Karen will be laid to rest at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.
