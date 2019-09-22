|
|
Karen Sue Moss
Jan. 10, 1956 - Sept. 18, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Karen Sue Moss, 63, of Mishawaka passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She was born January 10, 1956 in South Bend to Darrell Niles Sr. and the late Anna (Dunn) Niles. On February 25, 2017, she married the love of her life, Tim Moss, who survives.
Also surviving are her daughter, Chrissy (Charlie) Speelman; stepdaughter, Abigail McClure Harrison; stepson, Joshua Smith; grandchildren, Jimmy “Bubby”, Makayla, Dominick, Isaac, Cody, Dillon, Brian, Karl, Jonathan, Destiny, Nate and Azalea; sister, Joyce; brothers, Darrell Jr. and Joel. In addition to her mother, Karen is preceded by her son, James Keith Bennett, Jr.; and brother, Kenny.
Karen was a strong woman who loved her grandchildren and spending time with her wonderful husband, Tim. They enjoyed watching their favorite TV shows (especially The Big Bang Theory) and laughing together. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23 at 2:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 12:00 PM until the time of the service. Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Karen may be made to the of North Central Indiana, 130 Red Coach Dr. Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019