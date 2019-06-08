Home

Karen Taulbee Dickey

Karen Taulbee Dickey Obituary
Karen Taulbee Dickey

March 16, 1946 - June 4, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, known as Mowe passed away peacefully with family by her side. She leaves 4 children, 14 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her father, mother, brother, and son. Everyone who knew her was blessed and became family. The gift she leaves is pure love. Shine on Mowe; you made this world a better place. In her memory, share that love with others.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 8, 2019
