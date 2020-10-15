Karen Turner
Nov. 8, 1941 - Oct. 10, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Karen Kathleen Turner, 78, of Mishawaka, IN gained her Angel Wings on October 10, 2020 at 8:09 am at her home as the song “Softly and Tenderly Jesus is Calling” played in the background. She was born in South Bend, IN on November 8, 1941, to William Valentine and Dorothy Mae (Sears) Johnson both of whom preceded her in death. She is now reunited with her beloved husband, William (Bill) E. Turner whom she married on February 3, 1960. He preceded her in death on March 5, 2004. What a blessing that they are together again. Also preceding her in death were her brother, Richard Johnson and her grandson, Christian Turner. Karen is survived by her sister, Sharon (Chuck) Peltz of Clermont, FL; son, Bill Turner of Mishawaka, IN; daughters, Sherrie (Dave) Kramer of Mishawaka, IN and Terri Lynn Turner of Anderson, IN; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Jake) Drumm of Johnson City, TN and Michael Peden of Granger, IN; two great-grandchildren, Leila and Reese Drumm, as well as nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention.
Karen loved the Lord and was a member at Deer Run Church of Christ. She attended Nuner School and kept in touch with her classmates at monthly lunches until illness and Covid didn't allow them to meet much this past year. Karen's first job was at Bonnie Doon's, and she worked there for many years. After leaving Bonnie Doon's she was a secretary at River Park Church of Christ, then the Director of Sonshine Preschool at Deer Run Church of Christ until she retired. She loved the interaction she had with the children of Sonshine Preschool, many of whom she remained in contact with as they have grown up.
She loved the little things in life and had an awe and appreciation for nature. She would get so excited when she drove by a pasture and saw the cows with their calves in the field. When she saw a rainbow, she would call and ask if we were able to see it as well. Her granddaughter Jennifer thinks of Grandma every time she sees a rainbow. Mom marveled at God's creation. Karen and her husband traveled all over the United States, often taking grandchildren Jennifer and Michael with them and creating many special memories. Some of the favorite trips were to Yellowstone and Biloxi, Mississippi. After her husband died, she traveled with her daughter, Terri Lynn, continuing to make many more memories and friends everywhere she went.
Karen was an avid bowler for many years.She was also a sports fan. She loved baseball and football. Her favorite baseball players were Pete Rose and Johnny Bench. She loved cheering for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and was able to attend many games. Attending those games brought her great joy. She was a member of TOPS for many years and cherished the friends she made attending those meetings. The past couple of years she has supported RFTW - Run for The Wall. She also loved to attend the plays at Amish Acres. She and her sister-in-law Karen had many enjoyable nights of dinner and a play. We will certainly remember her on Christmas Eve when we make her special Lime Sherbet Punch, along with Daddy's Sloppy Joes and Italian Sausage.
The family would like to thank the many people from Hospice who made it possible to spend her final days in her home: Melissa, Libby, Chaplin Trevor, and especially Collin her nurse who gave her wonderful care, love, and respect during her final days.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with the Memorial Service starting at 12:00 pm, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544. Tom Lemler of Deer Run Church of Christ will be officiating. For those wishing to join, a live-streamed memorial service will also be available at 12:00 pm. To access the live stream service, use the Zoom website or app with a Meeting ID of 5742551474.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.hahnfuneralhome.com
