St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hungry Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery.
Karl Jurek
Karl Jurek


Karl Jurek Obituary
Karl Jurek

Nov. 17, 1964 - June 13, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Karl Francis Jurek, 54, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Karl was born November 17, 1964 in South Bend, to the late Eugene and Marcia (Switalski) Jurek. On May 4, 1991, Karl married Sally (Hiles) Jurek; she survives along with their daughter, Victoria. Karl is also survived by two brothers, Kevin & Kenneth Jurek. Karl was especially close to his stepmother, Rosalie Treber-Jurek; Sally's parents, Jim and Jean Hiles; as well as Sally's brothers and their families. He was incredibly proud to be a beloved uncle to his nieces, nephews, and their children. Family and friends were extremely important to Karl, and he was honored to be a part of such a loving group. Karl was Vice President of his senior class (Washington High School) 1983 and was on the reunion committee. He was a dedicated, loyal, and hardworking employee at Master Metal Engineering for over 30 years. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Church. Karl was a lifelong Notre Dame fan and was a football usher for almost 40 years. Nothing made him more proud than his daughter and her graduation from Notre Dame. Karl enjoyed spending time with friends and family, going to dinner, throwing parties, and making his famous Polish noodles. He loved to travel with his family and always looked forward to going to Florida. Visitation for Karl will be 4:00 to 8:00pm on Monday, June 17, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., and again on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30am in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am in Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Karl's family would like to thank the nurses on the 6th floor oncology at St. Joseph, especially John for his friendship and incredible care; and to Father Kevin Bauman of Our Lady of Hungary for his comfort and friendship. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 16, 2019
