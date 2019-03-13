Karma A. Richmond



July 30, 1933 - March 6, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Karma A. Richmond, 85, residing in Mishawaka, Indiana passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Creekside Village Nursing Home, Mishawaka.



Karma was born on July 30, 1933 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Donald L. Kuemmerle and Pauline (Carrington) Kuemmerle and has been a lifelong resident of this area, graduating from South Bend John Adams High School. Karma worked as a transcriptionist for Madison Center, retiring in 1999. The joy and love of her heart was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and was known to have a “green thumb”. Karma was an avid knitter and enjoyed getting together with her knitting group. She formerly attended St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church.



On August 8, 1953 in South Bend, she married the love of her life, Edward H. Richmond, who survives. Edward and Karma have been married for 65 years. Edward lovingly cared for and was devoted to Karma for the last four years following her stroke. Along with Edward, Karma is survived by their three children, Judith Spates of Danvers, MA, Carol Richmond (Jim Luther) of Oshkosh, WI, and Steven (Anne) Richmond of South Bend; grandchildren, Laura (Brent) Hartsell, Katie Williquette, and Amy Williquette; great-grandchildren, Anna, Emily, and Owen Hartsell; and her brother, Dr. Fred (LuBeth) Kuemmerle of Wenham, MA. Along with her parents, Karma was preceded in death by her grandson, Scott Richmond.



A Celebration of Karma's Life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615, where friends may gather with the family one hour prior to services. Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 W. Edison Rd., Suite 122, Mishawaka, IN 46545. The family would like to express their appreciation to the administrative staff, nurses, and caregivers at Creekside Village for their wonderful love and compassion. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.