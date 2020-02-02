|
|
Karol Lynn Williams
July 18, 1945 - Jan. 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Karol Williams, 74, of South Bend, Indiana, passed Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 4:48pm in her home with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandkids by her side. Her niece Juliann had just left her side. Karol was born to Stephen F. Wieger and Mariann A. Wieger on July 18, 1945 in South Bend, Indiana.
Karol graduated from Riley High School. She married Claude Williams, and they lived together in South Bend as well as frequent visits to Claude's home of Tennessee. Karol worked at Alro Steel until she retired with over 20 years of service.
Karol is survived by one child, Kristine Marie Balding (Williams) (Matthew Balding). She also is survived by three grandchildren: Jaylen Williams, 21 years old, from South Bend; Reina Marie Balding, 11 years old, in South Bend; and Riana Lynn Balding, 11 years, of South Bend, Indiana.
Karol is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Trippel and her brother-in-law, Ray Trippel of Mishawaka, IN. Karol also has nieces and nephews whom she loved including Michael Trippel (Cindy Trippel), Daniel Trippel (Lee Trippel), and Juliann Wieger. Karol had many cousins, as well as aunts and uncles whom she loved.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Williams, her father, Stephen F. Wieger, her mother, Mariann A. Wieger, as well as her brother, Steven Wieger and her sister-in-law and best friend, Julie Wieger of South Bend, Indiana. Sadly, she was also preceded in death by her nephew, Daniel Trippel.
Karol lived her life as a loving, feisty, and unbelievably strong person. Karol was strong-willed, always doing what she believed needed to be done; she was not one to follow but one to lead. Karol has been a caregiver in the simplest sense of the word. She always took care of everyone. She loved and kept her nieces and nephews close as well as loving her husband's family. Karol tried to have children for many years and then when she was 38 years old and not expecting it, she became pregnant with her only daughter, Kristine. Karol's husband fought many years with cancer and Karol never left his side. She was a caregiver in the fullest meaning -- a wonderful mother to Kristine as well as often times taking in many friends of her daughter through the years, and treating them like her own kids. Karol became a grandparent early in her daughter's life and she was an amazing caregiver and taught Kristine how to care for and love family. This was her first grandson, Jaylen, whom she helped raise. Karol was always with her grandson Jaylen. Later in life when she became a grandma again, she was pleasantly surprised by twin granddaughters whom she helped raise and mold into loving and happy kids. She would call the kids “my twins” or “my girls.” She loved and cherished all three of her grandchildren. This was her true happiness in life, her grandkids.
In the last few years, Karol had grown close to her son-in-law Matthew, as he would help and care for her daily. Toward the end of her life her family would all take turns caring for and being with her, as she was never alone. Karol also had several wonderful caregivers throughout the last few years through Real Services and Hospice.
Karol lived her life and loved to travel, to talk and interact with people, as well as love and take care of anyone she was around. I have no doubt that Karol is welcomed in heaven with open arms, as her heart was so full of love!
Karol had told many of her family that she did not want to have a service. Karol was very clear on her wishes. So, in respect of her wishes there will be no service. Take this day and spend it with your close family and friends, and go out and make good memories. Please light a candle, say a prayer, remember the best time with Karol, and then go be together. Karol will be cremated at this time and will remain close with her family.
She loved you all very much!
Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, South Bend, IN, will be assisting the Williams family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020