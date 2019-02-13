Kassidy Elizabeth Hockert



Oct. 31, 2000 - Feb. 11, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Kassidy Elizabeth Hockert, age 18, of Granger, died at 2:04 p.m., Monday, February 11, 2019 as a result of a motor vehicle accident. She was born on October 31, 2000 in Elkhart, Indiana to Matthew Hockert and Heather (Elphick) Roeder. Kassidy lived most of her life in Nappanee. She had attended NorthWood High School, but after moving to Granger, was currently a Senior at Penn High School.



Kassidy was an amazing dancer. Beginning when she was four years old, she spent her lifetime dancing. Her favorite part of dancing was on the Fusion Competitive Dance Team with Lee Anne Stewart Dance School. She also has danced with Debbie Werbrouck's School of Dance and the Conservatory of Dance. She was involved with Premier Arts and their Musical Productions. She was also very involved at Penn High School in their Choral Department. She was a member of Rhapsody (Penn's Show Choir), as well as participating in other drama, dance, and choir activities. Kassidy had a strong faith and was actively involved in youth ministries. Attending mission trips and church camp was a big part of her life. Nappanee United Methodist Church was Kassidy's home church.



Kassidy is survived by her parents, Matthew Hockert of Nappanee and Heather & Donald E. Roeder III of Granger; her sisters, Mattie Hockert and Madalyn Roeder, both of Granger; grandparents, Terry & Roxy Elphick of Nappanee, Kathleen Hockert of Nappanee, and Donald E. & Geraldine Roeder Jr. of Granger; great-grandfather, Richard Osborne of Elkhart; aunts and uncles, Terry & Stacey Miller of Middlebury, Tad & Deb Hockert of Goshen, and Lynli Hockert of Nappanee. She is survived by many cousins, Sydney, Andrew, Nathan, Rebecca, Roxanne, Jared, Brenna, Parker, Kyle, and Molly. Kassidy is also survived by her loving boyfriend, Joseph Iavagnilio of Elkhart. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Steve Hockert and her great-grandmother, L. Elizabeth Osborne.



Family and Friends may call from 2-8 Friday, February 15, 2019 at Nappanee Missionary Church. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 16 also at Nappanee Missionary Church.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Kassidy Hockert Dance & Theatre Scholarship Fund.



Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary