Langeland Family Funeral Homes - Westside Chapel
3926 South 9th Street
Kalamazoo, MI 49009
(269) 343-1508
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Langeland Family Funeral Homes - Westside Chapel
3926 South 9th Street
Kalamazoo, MI 49009
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Langeland Family Funeral Homes - Westside Chapel
3926 South 9th Street
Kalamazoo, MI 49009
View Map
Katherine A. Albert


1946 - 2019
Katherine A. Albert Obituary
Katherine A. Albert

Nov. 8, 1946 - Feb. 16, 2019

LUDINGTON, MI - Katherine passed away Saturday evening, February 16, 2019. She was born November 8, 1946 in Niles, MI the daughter of the late Rudolph and Ann (Albrecht) Ruff. She was a teacher and taught first grade for 30 years in the Brandywine Public Schools. Kathy enjoyed antique shows, fishing, traveling, and helping others. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. On June 23, 1973 she was united in marriage to her loving husband, Douglas Albert who survives. Also surviving is her daughter, Ann (Ryan) DiLaura; and 3 grandchildren, Lydia, Abigail, and Isaac. Friends may meet the family from 10:00-11:00am Friday, February 22 at the Langeland Family Funeral Homes, Westside Chapel, 3926 South 9th Street, where services will be held at 11:00am with Pastor John Hansen officiating. A light reception will follow in the Langeland Family Center. Private interment will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Buchanan, MI. Memorials may be directed to the . To view Kathy's personalized guestbook please visit www.langelands.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019
